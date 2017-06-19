Researchers recommend specific diabet...

Researchers recommend specific diabetes medications to protect bone health

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis often coexist in patients, but managing both conditions can be a challenge. A comprehensive review published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism highlights the most effective treatment options for treating these conditions together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC