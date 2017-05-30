Refugees, migrants evacuated from old...

Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

Friday Jun 2

A migrant carries his belongings during a police operation to evacuate the former terminal building of the old international airport, which is used as a shelter for about 600 refugees and migrants, in Athens, Friday, June 2, 2017. Over 65,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal a year ago with Turkey to stop migrant flows.

