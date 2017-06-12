Ra Na Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov Receives Ambassador of Greece
On June 15, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Armenia Nafsika Nancy Eva Vraila. Welcoming the Ambassador in the RA National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov has assessed friendly the Armenian-Greek relations having centuries-old history and documented that the current level of the political relations between the two countries is on high bases.
