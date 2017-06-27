Ra Na Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazan...

Ra Na Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov Meets with His Greek Colleague

On June 26, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov received Terens-Nikolaos Quick, Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece, who had arrived in Armenia on a working visit. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Armenia Nafsika Nancy Eva Vraila attended the meeting.

Chicago, IL

