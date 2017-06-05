Poland's Kajetan Kajetanowicz wins 2017 Acropolis Rally

Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz, European Drivers Champion in the 2015 and 2016 European Rally Championship seasons, won the 63rd edition of the Acropolis Rally in Greece with co-driver Jaroslaw Baran once again by his side on Sunday. After a tough three-day course across central Greece, the Lotos team car crossed the finish line at the city of Lamia, some 150 kilometers north of Athens.

