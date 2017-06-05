Poland's Kajetan Kajetanowicz wins 20...

Poland's Kajetan Kajetanowicz wins 2017 Acropolis Rally

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz, European Drivers Champion in the 2015 and 2016 European Rally Championship seasons, won the 63rd edition of the Acropolis Rally in Greece with co-driver Jaroslaw Baran once again by his side on Sunday. After a tough three-day course across central Greece, the Lotos team car crossed the finish line at the city of Lamia, some 150 kilometers north of Athens.

