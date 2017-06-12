Outdoor performance: 'Lysistrata' takes on sex, war and feminism
The theater welcomes Aristophanes' comedic play "Lysistrata" -- a performance that shows how feminism, revolt and sexuality were handled in 411 B.C. -- to their lineup this season. Beginning this weekend, the show takes place on the steps of The Staten Island Museum in Livingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC