One killed, 11 hurt as earthquake hits eastern Greece

June 13

Athens, June 13 - At least one people was killed and another 11 were injured when an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Greece's Eastern Aegean Sea on Monday, Greek authorities said on Monday. A 45-year-old woman was found dead by firefighters in the ruins in the village of Vrisa on Lesvos Island, Xinhua quoted local authorities as saying.

