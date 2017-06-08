Noninvasive Ventilatory Correction in Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke [Brief Reports]

From the Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis ; Second Department of Neurology and Second Department of Internal Medicine ,"Attikon" University Hospital, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece; Department of Neurology, University of Ioannina, Greece ; Department of Neurology, Carl Gustav Carus Hospital Dresden, Germany ; and International Clinical Research Center, Neurology Department, St Anne's Hospital and Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.