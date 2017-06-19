Netanyahu to attend Central European summit
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Jerusalem on Thursday.. Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Budapest next month for a meeting with the heads of the four central European countries that make up the Visegrad group, as Israel continues to try to build relationships with various regional subgroupings around the world.
