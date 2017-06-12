Netanyahu honors Greek Jews at Thessa...

Netanyahu honors Greek Jews at Thessaloniki dedication of Holocaust museum site

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , the Mayor of Thessaloniki Yannis Boutaris and the president of the Jewish community in Thessaloniki David Saltiel attend the presentation of a memorial plaque at the Museum of the Holocaust in Thessaloniki on June 15, 2017. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu honored the Greek Jewish community lost during the Holocaust at the dedication of a site to build a Holocaust museum in Thessaloniki, also known as Salonika.

Chicago, IL

