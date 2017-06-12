Netanyahu flies to Thessaloniki for trilateral summit with Greece, Cyprus
In a sign of Israel's rapidly developing ties with Greece and Cyprus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew Wednesday afternoon to Thessaloniki for the third summit in 18-months with the leaders of both nations. Before boarding the plane, Netanyahu told reporters that the summit is part of Israel's efforts to "enhance relations between Israel and many countries in the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC