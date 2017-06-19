Music News Watch The Killers perform ...

Music News Watch The Killers perform new single a The Mana live for the first time

The Las Vegas band recently confirmed details of their upcoming fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful', which follows on from 2012's 'Battle Born' as well as Brandon Flowers' 2015 solo LP 'The Desired Effect'. Appearing at Tinderbox Festival in Odense, Denmark on Thursday night , the band performed 'The Man' live in full.

Chicago, IL

