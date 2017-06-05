Ciudad Abierta, Amereida Phalene Latin South America, 2017, archival and documentary materials, installation view, Athens School of Fine Arts -Pireos Street , Athens, documenta 14, Foto: Yiannis Hadjiaslanis. The National Council of Culture and Arts Chile announced that artist Cecilia Vicuna is participating in documenta 14. Documenta, now in its 14th edition, consists of two venues: Athens, Greece and Kassel, Germany where it originated sixty years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.