Missouri Poet Laureate Aliki Barnstone to present at SpoFest -

Missouri Poet Laureate Aliki Barnstone will be the guest presenter Sunday at the annual SpoFest event at Montserrat Vineyards. SpoFest, an area spoken word organization, provides a platform for local poets and writers to present original works at diverse venues several times a year.

