Long-term Exposure to Aircraft Noise Linked to High Blood Pressure

Living in a home within easy reach of an airport could lead to high blood pressure, heart flutters and, in some cases, stroke, according to new research. Before everyone within a 10-mile radius of a major airport puts a for-sale sign in the front yard, researchers caution that the field of study is small and new, which makes it difficult to draw conclusions about cause and effect.

