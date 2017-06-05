LittleStarRun brings 'ethereal indie ...

LittleStarRun brings 'ethereal indie folk' straight from studio to PennLive Soundcheck

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: PennLive.com

LittleStarRun, a singer/songwriter from Northeast Pennsylvania who found her voice in Greece, will perform Thursday as part of the PennLive Soundcheck series. A native of a small town south of Scranton, her musical journey began in Athens, Greece, where she studied international theater and performed with Cirque le Masque .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC