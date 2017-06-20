In Greece, refugee women and children...

In Greece, refugee women and children live in limbo

Thousands of refugee woman and children are living in limbo in Greece, waiting for the day they will be reunited with their families in other European countries. The United Nations Children's Fund says nearly 75,000 refugees and migrants stranded in Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and the Western Balkans are at risk of "psychological distress" caused by existing in a prolonged state of transit.

