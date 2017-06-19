In Greece, China Finds an Ally Agains...

In Greece, China Finds an Ally Against Human Rights Criticism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Times

China has long won diplomatic allies in the world's poor countries by helping them build expensive roads and ports. Now, it appears to have similarly won over a needy country in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC