HCC drops beyond five years of entecavir / tenofovir Tx for hepatitis B

For Caucasian patients with chronic hepatitis B , the incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma decreases beyond year five of entecavir/tenofovir therapy, particularly in those with compensated cirrhosis, according to a study published online June 16 in Hepatology . George V. Papatheodoridis, M.D., Ph.D., from Laiko General Hospital in Athens, Greece, and colleagues examined the incidence of HCC beyond year five of entecavir/tenofovir therapy in a European 10-center cohort study.

