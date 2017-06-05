Greek village evacuated after mine collapses
By COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press THESSALONIKI, Greece - Dozens of villagers in northwestern Greece have evacuated their homes after a lignite mine nearby collapsed. All 182 inhabitants of the village of Anargyroi have been housed in hotels after leaving their homes, some of which are already collapsing in the unstable soil, a village official told The Associated Press.
