Greek, Turkish leaders meet amid tens...

Greek, Turkish leaders meet amid tension over servicemen

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

ATHENS, Greece - The prime ministers of Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens, amid tension over the fate of Turkish servicemen seeking asylum in Greece whom Turkey accuses of involvement in last year's failed coup. Greece's Alexis Tsipras told Binali Yildirim that despite disagreements, the two neighbors and historic regional rivals can only benefit from good relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC