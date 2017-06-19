Greek, Turkish leaders meet amid tension over servicemen
ATHENS, Greece - The prime ministers of Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens, amid tension over the fate of Turkish servicemen seeking asylum in Greece whom Turkey accuses of involvement in last year's failed coup. Greece's Alexis Tsipras told Binali Yildirim that despite disagreements, the two neighbors and historic regional rivals can only benefit from good relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC