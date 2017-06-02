Greek protesters hold up Albanian con...

Greek protesters hold up Albanian convoy going to NATO drill

Friday Read more: The Washington Post

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Greek authorities say protesting Communist party members have blocked a northern highway for hours to prevent an Albanian military convoy from travelling toward a NATO exercise in Romania. Dozens of protesters prevented the 19 military vehicles from passing through a highway toll booth near the northern Greek town of Kozani for more than four hours Friday.

Chicago, IL

