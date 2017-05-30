Greek Church in Steubenville Marks 10...

Greek Church in Steubenville Marks 100 Years

The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church's roots go as far back as the community it serves - like Weirton itself, the church was born when immigrants from Greece poured into the community to work at E.T. Weir's steel mill. All Saints celebrated its 100th anniversary May 12-14 with a worship service led by Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, and Metropolitan Savas of the Metropolis of Pittsburgh.

