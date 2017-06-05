Greek anti-austerity protesters pelt ...

Greek anti-austerity protesters pelt police with fish

Boxes of fish are seen after protesters from a communist-backed labor union threw them at police outside parliament, during a protest against an upcoming vote on new austerity measures in Athens, on Friday, June 9, 2017.... ATHENS, Greece - Protesters outside parliament have thrown boxes of fish at police during a demonstration ahead of a vote on new austerity measures. Members of a communist-backed labor union hurled the crates of sardines at police as lawmakers debated the cuts, which were added to draft legislation on fishing regulations in attempt to speed up their passage through parliament.

