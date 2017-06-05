Greece Passes More Austerity, Paving Way for Next Bailout Tranche
Approval of the reforms paves the way for eurozone finance ministers to clear the next disbursement of funds to Greece ATHENS-Greece's parliament approved on Friday another round of austerity measures and economic overhauls the country has to implement to unlock much-needed bailout cash to meet its coming debt repayments. The approval of the pending reforms paves the way for Eurozone finance ministers to clear the next disbursement of funds to Greece when they meet on June 15 in Luxembourg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
