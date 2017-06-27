Greece needs to step up privatisation...

Greece needs to step up privatisations-deputy finance minister

Read more: Reuters

Privatisations have been a main pillar of the country's international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy. Big tickets of the programme for this year include the sale of the country's natural gas grid DESFA and its second biggest port Thessaloniki.

