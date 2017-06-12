Greece, Israel, Cyprus to speed up Me...

Greece, Israel, Cyprus to speed up Mediterranean pipeline efforts

Greece, Israel and Cyprus said on Thursday they would speed up plans for the development of a pipeline channelling gas to Europe from newly discovered east Mediterranean reserves. European governments and Israel agreed in April to move forward with a Mediterranean pipeline project to carry natural gas from Israel to Europe, setting a target date of 2025 for completion.

