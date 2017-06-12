Greece expects 30 million visitors in 2017.
The Greek National Tourism Organization announced that it expects a record-breaking 30 million international visitors to Greece for 2017, this represents a growth rate of 7%, or an additional 2 million additional visitors over the previous year. 900,000 US travelers are expected to visit the country this year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
