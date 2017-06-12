Greece expects 30 million visitors in...

Greece expects 30 million visitors in 2017.

The Greek National Tourism Organization announced that it expects a record-breaking 30 million international visitors to Greece for 2017, this represents a growth rate of 7%, or an additional 2 million additional visitors over the previous year. 900,000 US travelers are expected to visit the country this year.

