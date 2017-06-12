Greece dodges new crisis but austerit...

Greece dodges new crisis but austerity remains part of life

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

An elderly man walks past wallets designed as Euro banknotes, outside a kiosk in central Athens, Friday, June 16, 2017. After months of haggling that raised fears of another escalation in Greece's debt crisis, the 19-country eurozone agreed late Thursday to clear the release of a further 8.5 billion euros after the Greek government delivered on an array of reforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC