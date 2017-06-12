Greece declares state of emergency on quake-hit island

A man takes a picture of a damaged building caused by an earthquake in the village of Vrissa on the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Authorities in Greece have declared a state of emergency on the island of Lesbos after an earthquake that hit the island on Monday, June 12 and left one woman dead and more than 800 people displaced.

