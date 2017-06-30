Greece announces terms of new tender for DESFA
The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A. invites interested parties to submit expressions of interest to participate in an international public competitive bidding tender process for the acquisition of a 66 percent stake in DESFA. The new tender will involve again the sale of DESFA's 66 percent .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC