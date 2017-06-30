Greece announces terms of new tender ...

Greece announces terms of new tender for DESFA

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A. invites interested parties to submit expressions of interest to participate in an international public competitive bidding tender process for the acquisition of a 66 percent stake in DESFA. The new tender will involve again the sale of DESFA's 66 percent .

Chicago, IL

