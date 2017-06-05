Gold Laser-Cut Jewelry - CROQUIS Jewelry Collection Was Inspired by...
CROQUIS Jewelry Collection took cues from the architectural floor plans of famous buildings in the designing of its gold plated jewelry. The designs were inspired by the likes of Odeon of Herodes Atticus, an ancient theatre built in 161 AD in Athens, Greece, the columns of the Pantheon or the Acropolis Museum.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
