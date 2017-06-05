Funeral set for head of Greek Orthodox Church in US Midwest
A funeral is planned Friday for the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in the U.S. Midwest who died last week at age 89. Metropolitan Iakovos was still active in ministry when he died June 2 after an unexpected illness and surgery at a Chicago hospital. He oversaw 34 parishes in Illinois and two dozen others in northern Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, eastern Missouri and Wisconsin, along with two monastic communities.
