Full of green
Stone bridges is piece of the very character of this mountainous region of Greece which is called Zagori. Situated in Epirus, in the prefecture of Ioannina, Zagori is a complex of around 45 villages, all with houses built of local grey stone, while most of them also dispose of one stone bridge, quite essential if you keep in mind that all this region is up in the mountains, where communication used to be a real issue in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC