Full of green

Full of green

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TrekEarth

Stone bridges is piece of the very character of this mountainous region of Greece which is called Zagori. Situated in Epirus, in the prefecture of Ioannina, Zagori is a complex of around 45 villages, all with houses built of local grey stone, while most of them also dispose of one stone bridge, quite essential if you keep in mind that all this region is up in the mountains, where communication used to be a real issue in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC