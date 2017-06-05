Full of green

Stone bridges is piece of the very character of this mountainous region of Greece which is called Zagori. Situated in Epirus, in the prefecture of Ioannina, Zagori is a complex of around 45 villages, all with houses built of local grey stone, while most of them also dispose of one stone bridge, quite essential if you keep in mind that all this region is up in the mountains, where communication used to be a real issue in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.