Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming

Wednesday Jun 7

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference in Athens, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Biden stressed the need for action against climate change, saying that his first report from the military, when he assumed office, was that global warming and its potential to spark wars poses the greatest threat to American physical security.

Chicago, IL

