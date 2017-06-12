'Foreign Powers' Behind Turkey Earthq...

'Foreign Powers' Behind Turkey Earthquake, Ankara Mayor Suggests

Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

The Greek island of Lesbos on June 12, 2017, following an earthquake which struck Lesbos and Chios islands, and the Aegean coast of western Turkey. STRINGER / AFP Melih GA kA ek the mayor of Ankara in Turkey has implied that yesterday's 6.2-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, off the coasts of Greece and Turkey, was artificially caused by foreign powers, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Chicago, IL

