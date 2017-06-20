Food for Thought: Booking.com Research Shows Culinary Experiences...
According to new research commissioned by Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, nearly three quarters of Canadians would travel somewhere known for its food and drink [i]. With the joy of trying local delicacies often becoming one of the highlights of any trip, it's clear Canadians have developed this taste for travel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
