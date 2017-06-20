Food for Thought: Booking.com Researc...

Food for Thought: Booking.com Research Shows Culinary Experiences...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

According to new research commissioned by Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, nearly three quarters of Canadians would travel somewhere known for its food and drink [i]. With the joy of trying local delicacies often becoming one of the highlights of any trip, it's clear Canadians have developed this taste for travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC