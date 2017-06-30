Foo Fighters Plot Concert at Historic...

Foo Fighters Plot Concert at Historic Greek Acropolis for PBS Docu-Series

Foo Fighters announced a July 10th concert at the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, marking a rare rock performance at the historical site. The show will be filmed to air this fall as part of PBS' docu-series Landmarks Live in Concert , which highlights live shows from iconic locations around the world.

Chicago, IL

