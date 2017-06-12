Documenta 14 to collaborate on show i...

Documenta 14 to collaborate on show in Luanda with Funda o Sindika Dokolo

Fundacao Sindika Dokolo is pleased to announce a partnership with documenta 14 in supporting the production of works by artists of African descent being exhibited in the fourteenth edition of the international art exhibition taking place in both Kassel, Germany its traditional home, and Athens, Greece from 8 April to 17 September 2017. This key cultural collaboration supports 16 artists showing in documenta 14 to realise their artistic commissions underlining the foundation's ongoing commitment to nurturing and promoting contemporary art from Africa.

Chicago, IL

