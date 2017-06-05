Chios: The paradise island that becam...

Chios: The paradise island that became a hell for migrants

The paradise island that became a hell for migrants: Greek beach is now crammed with tents on Chios... where one in three asylum seekers claim to have witnessed a suicide since arriving Shocking images have emerged of young children living precariously in squalid conditions in a makeshift refugee camp set up on a paradise Greek island. Chios, the fifth largest island in Greece, has been dramatically transformed by the influx of refugees and asylum seekers in recent years.

Chicago, IL

