Chios: The paradise island that became a hell for migrants

The paradise island that became a hell for migrants: Greek beach is now crammed with tents on Chios... where one in three asylum seekers claim to have witnessed a suicide since arriving Shocking images have emerged of young children living precariously in squalid conditions in a makeshift refugee camp set up on a paradise Greek island. Chios, the fifth largest island in Greece, has been dramatically transformed by the influx of refugees and asylum seekers in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.