Chios: The paradise island that became a hell for migrants
The paradise island that became a hell for migrants: Greek beach is now crammed with tents on Chios... where one in three asylum seekers claim to have witnessed a suicide since arriving Shocking images have emerged of young children living precariously in squalid conditions in a makeshift refugee camp set up on a paradise Greek island. Chios, the fifth largest island in Greece, has been dramatically transformed by the influx of refugees and asylum seekers in recent years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
