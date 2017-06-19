China Buying International Silence on Human Rights

Last week offered one demonstration of the application of China's growing economic leverage to political ends with the transfer of diplomatic recognition by Taiwan's longstanding ally Panama from Taipei to Beijing. This week brought another display: on Monday, The New York Times' Nick Cumming-Bruce and Somini Sengupta reported on the Greek government's blocking of a joint E.U. statement to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Chinese human rights violations .

