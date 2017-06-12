Building shake as quake hits between ...

Building shake as quake hits between Greece and Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RTE.ie

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the western coast of Turkey and between the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios has shaken buildings from the Aegean Turkish province of Izmir to Greece's capital, Athens. The epicentre of the quake was about 84km northwest of the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC