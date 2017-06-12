Building shake as quake hits between Greece and Turkey
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the western coast of Turkey and between the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios has shaken buildings from the Aegean Turkish province of Izmir to Greece's capital, Athens. The epicentre of the quake was about 84km northwest of the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC