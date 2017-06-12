Britain's Conservatives Plunged Into ...

Britain's Conservatives Plunged Into Civil War

Senior Conservatives told VOA it is only a matter of time before May, who's scrambling to hang on to power, has to go. They say she faces the choice between either agreeing to go quietly or facing an immediate leadership challenge, which will throw the party into an internecine war between those who want a sharp rupture with the European Union and those championing a so-called softer Brexit that would see Britain remaining inside Europe's Single Market and accepting continued European migrants.

Chicago, IL

