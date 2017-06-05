BIR committee begins work on e-scrap study

During the meeting of the Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling E-Scrap Committee 24 May 2017 in Hong Kong, it was revealed that work had begun on the BIR E-Scrap Committee's meta study of available information relating to global e-scrap generation and flows. A consultant at the Harokopio University of Athens, Greece, is assisting in the study.

