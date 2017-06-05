BIR committee begins work on e-scrap ...

BIR committee begins work on e-scrap study

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Recycling Today

During the meeting of the Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling E-Scrap Committee 24 May 2017 in Hong Kong, it was revealed that work had begun on the BIR E-Scrap Committee's meta study of available information relating to global e-scrap generation and flows. A consultant at the Harokopio University of Athens, Greece, is assisting in the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC