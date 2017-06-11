Athens Pride parade held by LGBTQI community to celebrate diversity
A participant attends the Athens Pride parade at central Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece , on June 10, 2017. Thousands of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex community of Greece, joined by their families, friends, officials and representatives of civil society organizations, paraded in the streets of central Athens on Saturday to celebrate diversity and denounce stigmatization based on sexual orientation.
