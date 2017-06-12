Andre Ward's Status as Boxing's Best Is Secure with 2nd Win over Sergey Kovalev

He insisted across several press conferences and media sessions ahead of Saturday night's rematch with Sergey Kovalev that it would be he, and not the burly Russian, who'd end the fight via knockout. And while Kovalev and his cadre of supporters may lament the way it ultimately arrived, it'll be much harder for them to argue the point the Californian proved at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.