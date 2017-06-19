AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
"The deliveries are scheduled from 2022 and these are additional firm orders," ACG CEO Khanh Tran said at the Paris Airshow, confirming this was a new order, and not a conversion from an existing deal for one of Boeing's other models. Of the new MAX 10 jet, Boeing sales vice president Ihssane Mounir said: "It is getting a big endorsement from airlines and that is leading to more lessors endorsing it too".
