AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX ...

AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

"The deliveries are scheduled from 2022 and these are additional firm orders," ACG CEO Khanh Tran said at the Paris Airshow, confirming this was a new order, and not a conversion from an existing deal for one of Boeing's other models. Of the new MAX 10 jet, Boeing sales vice president Ihssane Mounir said: "It is getting a big endorsement from airlines and that is leading to more lessors endorsing it too".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC