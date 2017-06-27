'After Europe' by Ivan Krastev
Refugee children sit in front of a mock fence with the slogan 'They secure the borders, we secure squats,' set up at the entrance of the Interior Ministry in Athens, Greece. AFP photo 'After Europe' by Ivan Krastev Europe is roiled by unpredictable political waves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC