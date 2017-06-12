Accused Munich subway shooter lived i...

Accused Munich subway shooter lived in Colo. with dad

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man who attacked a subway passenger and shot a police officer in Germany has been identified as 37-year-old Alexander Bischof, who had been living with his father in Colorado, according to Denver7 . Munich police on Wednesday identified him only as a Bavarian-born German citizen who flew to Munich from Athens, Greece on Monday and spent the night at an airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC