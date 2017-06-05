ABS Hosts Industry Leaders in Athens

ABS Hosts Industry Leaders in Athens

ABS, a provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, held its annual Hellenic National Committee meeting in Athens, Greece in June. "As the recognized classification leader in Greece, we bring together the best and brightest industry leaders for transparent, robust and engaging conversation related to key industry issues," said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki.

